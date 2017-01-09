Logo
January 9, 2017 -19.1°C

Fire burns home on Christmas

A fire that started in the garage destroyed Lori and Dave Trykki's home on Christmas morning. How the fire started is still unknown, Lori Trykki said SGI still had to do their walk-through as part of both their insurance and the investigation as to how the fire started. NEWS PHOTO MEGAN ROTH Click here for the full story. Read More »

Local News

Christmas fire destroys house

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com Christmas morning did not go as expected for Lori and Dave Trykki, when a fire started in their garage and… Read More »

From 12 to one Health Authority

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com Saskatchewan will no longer be made up of 12 Regional Health Authorities (RHA), instead there will be one Provincial Health… Read More »

More Local News Headlines
Local Sports

National champion runs Rebelles’ practice

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Rebelles got some help from a national champion during practice recently. Clint Unsworth, a national basketball champion with the… Read More »

Hawks beat Frontier 6-3

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Maple Creek Senior Hawks will be heading into Christmas with a win. The Hawks topped the visiting Frontier Flyers… Read More »

More Local Sports Headlines
Gallery
Editorial

Real Winter People

By Madonna Hamel After the Solstice the light slowly returns, giving us a few extra minutes every day. However, it’s also true that on December… Read More »

We’ll Have to Muddle Through

By Madonna Hamel It’s been a long week of -20 and -30 C weather. A couple nights dipped below -40. The café door’s been covered… Read More »

Opinions

Wayne’s World: Time to celebrate?

By Wayne Litke It’s that time of the year when people and families get together to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate Christmas. It is… Read More »

Get More Maple Creek News-Times
Log In To Comment Latest Paper Subscribe
Contact
More
Usage
Social