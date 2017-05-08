Logo
May 8, 2017 2.1°C

Motocross Opening Day

Maple Creek Motocross Association opened to the public for the first time on April 28. To celebrate, a few motocross riders brought out their bikes to test out the track, which was built through community volunteers and donations. A day pass for the track is $30 or $125 for a season pass for a single rider. To register contact Dale Udal at 306-662-3167. NEWS PHOTO… Read More »

Local News

Red Shield Campaign begins

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Salvation Army's National Red Shield Campaign is underway through the month of May. Money raised during the month will… Read More »

National volunteer award given to local

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com Captain Ed Dean of The Salvation Army was recently awarded the Taylor Award for his volunteer efforts at the Okimaw… Read More »

Local Sports

Five Redmen selected for Senior Bowl

Dominique Liboiron Twitter: @DomMCNews Email: dliboiron4@hotmail.com Five members of the Maple Creek Redmen football team were selected to play in the Senior Bowl. Their selection… Read More »

Golf season ready for tee off

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com Golfers in the Southwest are breaking out their clubs as the golfing season begins. The golf course in Maple Creek… Read More »

Editorial

Rural Roots: 50 years of marriage and travel

By Christalee Froese As the train glided smoothly along the rails and we made our way to the posh dining car on the Rocky Mountaineer… Read More »

Constantly Considering the Territory

By Madonna Hamel The chapel at the John Paul II Centre, has tall stained glass windows that run in strips of gold and red. At… Read More »

Opinions

Wayne’s World: When in doubt, flap the tongue

By Wayne Litke How can a smart and well-educated man be so glaringly ignorant of reality that it is almost laughable? I asked myself that… Read More »

