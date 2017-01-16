Logo
January 16, 2017 -10.7°C

Bird Count at Cypress

Participants of the yearly bird count keep a keen eye open for different birds and animals seen around Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. To traverse the park the participants strapped on snow shows to make the walk easier.  PHOTO MIMI MARTIN Read More »

Local News

Communities in Bloom hosting soirée

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Communities in Bloom (CiB) committee will be hosting a soirée to celebrate a successful 2016. The soirée is themed… Read More »

Health care changes already being seen in Southwest

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com Big changes are in store for the Saskatchewan health system, and those changes are already being seen in the Southwest.… Read More »

Local Sports

Senior Hawks play their best game of hockey yet

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com It was a high-energy, fast-paced game for the Senior Hawks as the team went up against the Shaunavon Badgers at… Read More »

National champion runs Rebelles’ practice

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Rebelles got some help from a national champion during practice recently. Clint Unsworth, a national basketball champion with the… Read More »

Editorial

Epiphany Scene

By Madonna Hamel Jan. 6 is the day we celebrate the Epiphany, when the Magi arrive in Bethlehem bearing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.… Read More »

Real Winter People

By Madonna Hamel After the Solstice the light slowly returns, giving us a few extra minutes every day. However, it’s also true that on December… Read More »

Opinions

Nerd Talk: Did 2016 suck?

By Megan Roth At the beginning of the new year it is normal and practically expected to review the previous year. The general consensus for… Read More »

