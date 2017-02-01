Logo
February 1, 2017 -5.3°C

Cypress Lodge hosts huge open house

Jeanie Culligan, one of the owners of the Cypress Lodge Care Home on Hwy. 21, gives a tour of the newly renovated building during an open house on Jan. 20. Roughly 400 people attended the open house. NEWS PHOTOS SEAN MCINTOSH The full story is available in Thurs., Jan. 26 and by CLICKING HERE. Read More »

Local News

Community award nominations now open

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com The Christmas season was a busy time for the Maple Creek Chamber of Commerce, and that busy feeling is not… Read More »

Hundreds tour Cypress Lodge

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Cypress Lodge Care Home gave people a chance to see the building before it officially opens. On Jan. 21,… Read More »

More Local News Headlines
Local Sports

Rebels finish second in tournament

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Rebels are heating up heading into the last couple weeks of the regular season. Maple Creek Composite School was… Read More »

Zack Smith inks four-year contract

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com Zack Smith is staying an Ottawa Senator. The Maple Creek native signed a four-year contract on Jan. 23 worth $3.25… Read More »

More Local Sports Headlines
Gallery
Editorial

Storm Stay Stories

By Madonna Hamel Recently, I heard a story about "the blizzard of the winter of '50-'51". The details are sketchy, but the story revolves around… Read More »

The Week We Meet to Say Goodbye

By Madonna Hamel Tonight we gather for prayers at the church, to honour Theresa Laturnus: friend, mom, wife, janitor, singer, dancer, deliverer of birthday, anniversary,… Read More »

Opinions

Wayne’s World: Unacceptable alternate facts and misspeak

By Wayne Litke Is it any wonder the public is skeptical of many politicians, the promises they make and the rhetoric they spew forth like… Read More »

Get More Maple Creek News-Times
Log In To Comment Latest Paper Subscribe
Contact
More
Usage
Social