January 1, 2017 -9.0°C

Singing for Christmas

Cecil and Emelie Baynton singing "Christmas Is A Time to Love" at Songs to Warm the Winter Night at the United Church on Dec. 22. Those who came out enjoyed an hour-and-a-half of songs, both holiday and non-holiday themed. All donations at the door will be going towards Creative Kids Saskatchewan, a program that aims to give financial support to families to get children involved… Read More »

Local News

Cougar problem to be solved with new control measures

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com Increased complaints from Saskatchewan residents has prompted the provincial government to introduce new control measures for cougars. Sightings and interactions… Read More »

Leader hospital construction begins

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com Construction on the new Leader Integrated Health Facility has begun. Residents, local officials and members of government gathered at the… Read More »

Local Sports

National champion runs Rebelles’ practice

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Rebelles got some help from a national champion during practice recently. Clint Unsworth, a national basketball champion with the… Read More »

Hawks beat Frontier 6-3

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Maple Creek Senior Hawks will be heading into Christmas with a win. The Hawks topped the visiting Frontier Flyers… Read More »

Editorial

We’ll Have to Muddle Through

By Madonna Hamel It’s been a long week of -20 and -30 C weather. A couple nights dipped below -40. The café door’s been covered… Read More »

The Story Pool – The Miraculum

It was a word I heard but I wasn’t sure I heard it right. Fr. Joe was describing the Advent season and all the events… Read More »

Opinions

Wayne’s World: Time to celebrate?

By Wayne Litke It’s that time of the year when people and families get together to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate Christmas. It is… Read More »

