Participants of the yearly bird count keep a keen eye open for different birds and animals seen around Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. To traverse the park the participants strapped on snow shows to make the walk easier. PHOTO MIMI MARTIN Read More »
Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Communities in Bloom (CiB) committee will be hosting a soirée to celebrate a successful 2016. The soirée is themed… Read More »
Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com Big changes are in store for the Saskatchewan health system, and those changes are already being seen in the Southwest.… Read More »
Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com It was a high-energy, fast-paced game for the Senior Hawks as the team went up against the Shaunavon Badgers at… Read More »
Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com The Rebelles got some help from a national champion during practice recently. Clint Unsworth, a national basketball champion with the… Read More »
By Madonna Hamel Jan. 6 is the day we celebrate the Epiphany, when the Magi arrive in Bethlehem bearing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.… Read More »
By Madonna Hamel After the Solstice the light slowly returns, giving us a few extra minutes every day. However, it’s also true that on December… Read More »
By Megan Roth At the beginning of the new year it is normal and practically expected to review the previous year. The general consensus for… Read More »