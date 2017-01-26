Logo
January 26, 2017

Wotherspoon in Fox Valley

Leader of the Official Opposition NDP Trent Wotherspoon was in attendance at the Fox Valley public meeting to discuss how school board amalgamation will effect the area on Jan. 19. Nearly 200 people came out the meeting on Jan. 19, while only 20 came to the meeting in Maple Creek the day before. NEWS PHOTO SEAN MCINTOSH For the full story click here. Read More »

Local News

Public rallies against potential amalgamation

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com Concerned parents, teachers and citizens gathered together for community meetings in both Maple Creek and Fox Valley to discuss the… Read More »

Amalgamation will not help the students

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com The Chinook School Board held a press conference at Fairview School in Swift Current to discuss the downfalls of the… Read More »

Local Sports

Wickenheiser calls it a career

Sean McIntosh Twitter: @SeanMCNews smcintosh@maplecreeknews.com Arguably the greatest womens' hockey player of all time has hung up her skates for good. Shaunavon's Hayley Wickenheiser officially… Read More »

Senior Hawks play their best game of hockey yet

Megan Roth Twitter: @MeganMCNews mroth@maplecreeknews.com It was a high-energy, fast-paced game for the Senior Hawks as the team went up against the Shaunavon Badgers at… Read More »

Editorial

The Week We Meet to Say Goodbye

By Madonna Hamel Tonight we gather for prayers at the church, to honour Theresa Laturnus: friend, mom, wife, janitor, singer, dancer, deliverer of birthday, anniversary,… Read More »

Mutual Blessings

By Madonna Hamel Kathy stands beside me telling me over and over: “I just am so blessed, I feel so… blessed. I don’t know what… Read More »

Opinions

Wayne’s World: Moving quickly in 2017

By Wayne Litke The month of January is almost history, so let’s take a quick look at a few things that have been going on.… Read More »

